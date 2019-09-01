Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

We are comparing Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|5.99
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|33.85
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gladstone Investment Corporation and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 49.21%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
