Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

We are comparing Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 5.99 N/A 2.49 10.48 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.85 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 49.21%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.