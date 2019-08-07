Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.48 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.