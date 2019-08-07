Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.05
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.