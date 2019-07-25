Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.37 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.38 N/A 2.26 2.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. FS KKR Capital Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of FS KKR Capital Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats FS KKR Capital Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.