Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Since Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.08 N/A 2.49 10.48 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.78 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Encore Capital Group Inc. Encore Capital Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Encore Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 0%. Competitively, 2.2% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.