Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.06
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.23
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 3.74%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
