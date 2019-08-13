Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.48 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 3.74%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.