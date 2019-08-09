Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.08 N/A 2.49 10.48 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 7.72 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gladstone Investment Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.