Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s Financial Results Comparing With 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.25 N/A 3.09 8.37 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 89.39 N/A 0.03 60.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of 180 Degree Capital Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Investment Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 29.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.