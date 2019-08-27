Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.08
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.06
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gladstone Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
