Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.08 N/A 2.49 10.48 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.06 N/A 0.58 14.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Investment Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 36.07% of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund