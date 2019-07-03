Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|25
|6.25
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 24.85%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|2.13%
|-2.96%
|3.04%
|5.3%
|-2.17%
|17.13%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
