Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.25 N/A 3.09 8.37 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 24.85%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.