Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.29
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|32.04
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 0% respectively. Competitively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
