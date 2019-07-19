Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.29 N/A 3.09 8.37 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.04 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 0% respectively. Competitively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.