Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Comparison side by side

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.25 N/A 3.09 8.37 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.49 N/A 0.86 19.66

Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Investment Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 10.87% and its average target price is $18.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 22.35% respectively. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has 11.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.