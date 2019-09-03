Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 5.99 N/A 2.49 10.48 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.37 N/A 0.84 18.27

Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gladstone Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.