Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.04 N/A 2.49 10.48 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.20 N/A 0.21 7.52

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Investment Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.