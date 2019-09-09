Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.04
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.20
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Investment Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance while Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
