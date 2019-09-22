Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Contrasting side by side

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.07
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Jupai Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.