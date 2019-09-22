Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Contrasting side by side

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.07 N/A 2.49 10.48 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.