Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 5.99 N/A 2.49 10.48 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.34 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 82.75% and its consensus price target is $37.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.