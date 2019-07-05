Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparing side by side

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.37 Evercore Inc. 87 1.80 N/A 7.80 10.90

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and Evercore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Evercore Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Gladstone Investment Corporation and Evercore Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Evercore Inc.’s potential downside is -25.99% and its consensus target price is $66.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Evercore Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.