Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparing side by side

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.12 N/A 2.49 10.48 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 3.74%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.