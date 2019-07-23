Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.26
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|21
|7.07
|N/A
|2.27
|9.78
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Capital Southwest Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Capital Southwest Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 10.95% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|-0.23%
|3.65%
|2.68%
|15.6%
|36.47%
|15.83%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
