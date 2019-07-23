Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.37 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.07 N/A 2.27 9.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Capital Southwest Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 10.95% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.