Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.12 N/A 2.49 10.48 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.94 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II