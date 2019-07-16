Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Comparing side by side

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.26 N/A 3.09 8.37 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.91 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 28.27% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.