Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.06
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|24.35
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 55.65% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-2.02%
|-1.89%
|-2.54%
|2.54%
|4.15%
|14.65%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
