Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.48 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 24.35 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 55.65% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.