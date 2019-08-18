Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Investments industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 12 6.15 N/A 2.49 4.56 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 82 10.13 N/A 3.48 25.28

Demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gladstone Investment Corporation and Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s potential downside is -2.64% and its consensus target price is $89.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.93% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.29% are Gladstone Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0% 0% -8.04% 5.55% -1.46% 22.54% Intercontinental Exchange Inc. -1.56% 1.97% 8.91% 15.27% 18.27% 16.63%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies. It primarily provides price discovery and trade execution, listings, trade processing and data repositories, clearing and related post-trade activities, data, and benchmark administration services. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces, such as ICE Futures Europe, ICE Futures U.S., ICE Futures Canada, ICE Endex, ICE Futures Singapore, and NYSE Amex and NYSE Arca Options, as well as over-the-counter markets for physical energy and credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. It serves commodity producers and consumers, financial institutions, money managers, trading firms, and other business entities; various market participants in the equities markets, such as financial institutions, institutional investors, wholesalers, hedge funds, quantitative funds, algorithmic traders, and individual investors; and members, which are entities registered as broker-dealers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The companyÂ’s customers also comprise companies operating in a range of sectors, including technology, financial services, consumer brands, industrial, transportation, media, energy, and mining; the financial services industry; and value added resellers, such as custodians, wealth managers, software providers, and other outsourcing organizations. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.