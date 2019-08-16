Gladstone Commercial (GOODM) At $25.39 Forms Top; 1 Analysts Are Bullish BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Last Week

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) formed multiple top with $27.42 target or 8.00% above today’s $25.39 share price. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM) has $647.84 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 10,708 shares traded or 64.01% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) has risen 0.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. BWX Technologies has $71 highest and $47 lowest target. $54.75’s average target is -0.65% below currents $55.11 stock price. BWX Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) rating on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $49 target. The stock of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Maxim Group. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. See BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $49 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $52 Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $47 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 386,409 shares traded. BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has declined 15.94% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BWXT News: 17/04/2018 – BWXT ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF SOTERA HEALTH’S NORDION MEDICAL ISOTOPE BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada Awarded C$168M Contract Extension for OPG Nuclear Fuel Manufacturing; 18/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES OFFERING, BWXT INTENDS TO ENTER INTO AN $800.0 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – BWXT Subsidiary Awarded $151 Million in Contract Options for Naval Nuclear Reactor Fuel and Services; 17/04/2018 – BWXT Announces Strategic Acquisition of Sotera Health’s Nordion Medical Isotope Business; 17/04/2018 – BWX – IN CONJUNCTION WITH CLOSING OF NORDION MEDICAL ISOTOPE DEAL, EXPECTS TO REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY ABOUT $100 MLN, BEFORE DEAL COSTS; 21/05/2018 – BWX Says Independent Directors Reviewing Takeover Proposal; 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC BWXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.51, REV VIEW $1.84 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – BWXT TO ACQUIRE SOTERA HEALTH’S NORDION MEDICAL ISOTOPE; 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATED 2018 GUIDANCE

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company has market cap of $5.25 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. It has a 25.8 P/E ratio. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

