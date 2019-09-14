Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Touches $23.49 High on Sep, 14; Prudential Plc Boosted Semtech (SMTC) Holding

Prudential Plc increased Semtech Corp (SMTC) stake by 127.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Plc acquired 555,500 shares as Semtech Corp (SMTC)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Prudential Plc holds 990,900 shares with $47.61M value, up from 435,400 last quarter. Semtech Corp now has $3.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 536,689 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 29/03/2018 – Semtech and KernelSphere Collaborate to Enhance Utility Performance in India; 20/04/2018 – DJ Semtech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMTC); 02/05/2018 – Semtech Doesn’t Expect Deal to Have Any Material Impact on Earnings; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C

The stock of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) reached all time high today, Sep, 14 and still has $24.19 target or 3.00% above today’s $23.49 share price. This indicates more upside for the $748.47 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $24.19 PT is reached, the company will be worth $22.45M more. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 173,638 shares traded or 46.37% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment is 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 14 investors sold Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares while 26 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 10.37% more from 16.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc owns 117,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 46,103 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Minnesota-based Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) or 2,029 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0% stake. Legal General Gru Inc Public Limited Liability Company owns 5,664 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Bessemer Group Inc owns 93,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn reported 390,634 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership has 310,443 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $748.47 million. It engages in investing in and owning net leased industrial and commercial real properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. It has a 1067.73 P/E ratio. The firm leases its real estate properties to small businesses, as well as to large public companies.

More notable recent Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stocks Is This Stock Worth Buying? – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Isn’t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And That’s OK – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Lincoln Electric (LECO) a Good Value Investor Pick Now? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is AGCO Corporation (AGCO) a Good Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $53,429 activity. 500 shares valued at $10,630 were bought by Cutlip Robert G on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GOOD’s profit will be $12.75M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Gladstone Commercial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Prudential Plc decreased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 80,682 shares to 89,489 valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 82,200 shares and now owns 176,900 shares. American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Semtech (SMTC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 28, 2019 : OKTA, FIVE, HRB, WSM, ASND, PVH, OLLI, SMTC, NTNX, BOX, ZUO, GES – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Semtech and itk Create Healthy and Productive Ranches with LoRa® Devices – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.