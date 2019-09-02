Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to pay $0.13 on Sep 30, 2019; SPAREBANK 1 SR BK ASA ORDINARY SHARES (SBRKF) Shorts Down By 18.56%

Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s current price of $22.67 translates into 0.55% yield. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 107,244 shares traded. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER

SPAREBANK 1 SR BK ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) had a decrease of 18.56% in short interest. SBRKF’s SI was 333,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.56% from 409,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3335 days are for SPAREBANK 1 SR BK ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SBRKF)’s short sellers to cover SBRKF’s short positions. It closed at $10.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products for personal and corporate clients in Southern and Western Norway. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers its services and products in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s activities also include proprietary and customer trading in interest rate instruments, and foreign exchange; facilitates debt and equity funding; and provides administrative securities services.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $63,869 activity. $10,630 worth of stock was bought by Cutlip Robert G on Friday, July 19.

