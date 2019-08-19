Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to pay $0.13 on Sep 30, 2019; Partner Fund Management LP Upped By $47.59 Million Its Icu Med (ICUI) Stake

Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s current price of $22.42 translates into 0.56% yield. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 142,165 shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 113.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp acquired 199,102 shares as Icu Med Inc (ICUI)’s stock rose 12.83%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 374,860 shares with $89.72M value, up from 175,758 last quarter. Icu Med Inc now has $3.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $165.99. About 203,220 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 1,735 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership holds 8,954 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 21,615 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Penn Management Inc owns 47,121 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). 11,274 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 145,586 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested in 183,394 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 40,217 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 39,069 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 7 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased Pivotal Software Inc stake by 640,758 shares to 584,051 valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twilio Inc stake by 27,086 shares and now owns 125,755 shares. Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) was reduced too.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $714.38 million. It engages in investing in and owning net leased industrial and commercial real properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. It has a 1019.09 P/E ratio. The firm leases its real estate properties to small businesses, as well as to large public companies.