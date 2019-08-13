Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to pay $0.13 on Sep 30, 2019; Hill-rom Holdings Has 1.14 Sentiment

Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s current price of $22.08 translates into 0.57% yield. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 73,358 shares traded. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Hill-rom Holdings Inc (HRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 146 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 128 sold and decreased their positions in Hill-rom Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 53.48 million shares, down from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hill-rom Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 102 Increased: 87 New Position: 59.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.48 million shares or 6.31% more from 15.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Confluence Invest Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Barclays Plc reported 9,262 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 92,110 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 90,900 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Northern Tru reported 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 9,410 shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 2,047 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $63,204 activity. 500 shares valued at $10,284 were bought by Cutlip Robert G on Monday, April 22.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $703.55 million. It engages in investing in and owning net leased industrial and commercial real properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. It has a 1003.64 P/E ratio. The firm leases its real estate properties to small businesses, as well as to large public companies.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for 283,581 shares. Horizon Investment Services Llc owns 28,230 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sectoral Asset Management Inc has 2.02% invested in the company for 158,799 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id has invested 1.97% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 135,262 shares.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.10 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, communications technologies and software solutions, and health care furniture; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 33.49 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, and MetaNeb systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.