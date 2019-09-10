Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to pay $0.13 on Sep 30, 2019; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT)

Among 3 analysts covering Inmarsat PLC (LON:ISAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Inmarsat PLC has GBX 890 highest and GBX 450 lowest target. GBX 567.50’s average target is -3.42% below currents GBX 587.6 stock price. Inmarsat PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) on Monday, March 18 with “Equal Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. See Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 580.00 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 546.00 Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 420.00 New Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 890.00 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 480.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) is expected to pay $0.13 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s current price of $22.74 translates into 0.55% yield. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 120,149 shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.74 billion GBP. The firm operates through five divisions: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It has a 20.84 P/E ratio. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

The stock decreased 0.24% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 587.6. About 331,591 shares traded. Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $63,869 activity. Cutlip Robert G had bought 500 shares worth $10,284.

