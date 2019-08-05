Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019; Superior Energy Services (SPN) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 92 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 79 decreased and sold their positions in Superior Energy Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 149.72 million shares, down from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Superior Energy Services Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s current price of $21.31 translates into 0.59% yield. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 203,195 shares traded or 69.61% up from the average. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOOD); 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 17.80% or $0.1175 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5426. About 5.97M shares traded or 47.73% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $84.96 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Superior Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) CEO Dave Dunlap on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Energy Services, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. for 366,540 shares. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owns 4.13 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Group Inc has 2.13% invested in the company for 429,845 shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Arosa Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 446,810 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $63,204 activity. $10,440 worth of stock was bought by Cutlip Robert G on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.48 million shares or 6.31% more from 15.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 5,721 shares. State Street Corporation holds 644,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 409 are owned by Moody Bancshares Division. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md accumulated 0% or 38,479 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 66,905 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 288,921 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Albert D Mason holds 63,687 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Lp invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Fmr Limited reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 272 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 33,715 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 110,120 shares.