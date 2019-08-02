Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019; State Street Increased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding

State Street Corp increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 3.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 166,852 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The State Street Corp holds 4.42 million shares with $676.35 million value, up from 4.25 million last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $16.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 587,551 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%

Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Gladstone Commercial Corp's current price of $21.35 translates into 0.59% yield. Gladstone Commercial Corp's dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 92,674 shares traded. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.48 million shares or 6.31% more from 15.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 60,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Llc has 9,829 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 13,788 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0% or 4,800 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 16,089 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 61,807 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Inc holds 12,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Loomis Sayles And Co L P invested in 1,623 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Avenir Corp owns 0.22% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 101,152 shares. Strs Ohio owns 45,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 543,410 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $63,204 activity. $10,670 worth of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares were bought by Cutlip Robert G.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $63,204 activity. $10,670 worth of Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares were bought by Cutlip Robert G.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $680.29 million. It engages in investing in and owning net leased industrial and commercial real properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. It has a 970.45 P/E ratio. The firm leases its real estate properties to small businesses, as well as to large public companies.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares were sold by Williams R Sanders. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC had sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LH in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Hold”. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Group Llc invested in 304,713 shares. Old National Comml Bank In reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Pinebridge LP holds 15,647 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 45,127 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 20 shares. Phocas Financial has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 112,103 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Gam Ag has 0.2% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 80,081 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 10,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc owns 2,150 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Lc invested in 0.2% or 15,943 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Com Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.12% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

State Street Corp decreased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 151,968 shares to 25.10 million valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) stake by 123,685 shares and now owns 1.64M shares. Anthem Inc was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares were sold by Williams R Sanders. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC had sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407 on Tuesday, February 12.