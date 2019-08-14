Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019; Sei Investments Company Has Boosted Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stake

Sei Investments Company increased Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) stake by 62.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 39,557 shares as Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT)’s stock declined 11.52%. The Sei Investments Company holds 102,880 shares with $6.45 million value, up from 63,323 last quarter. Biotelemetry Inc now has $1.43B valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 255,421 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT)

Gladstone Commercial Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:GOOD) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s current price of $22.15 translates into 0.56% yield. Gladstone Commercial Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 56,707 shares traded. Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has risen 9.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GOOD News: 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 12/03/2018 GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL REPORTS $14.3M INDUSTRIAL PURCHASE IN; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018, and First Quarter Ended Mar; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q EPS 6c; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Commercial 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union

Since February 15, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $52,824 activity. 500 shares were bought by Cutlip Robert G, worth $10,670 on Friday, June 14.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $705.78 million. It engages in investing in and owning net leased industrial and commercial real properties, and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. It has a 1006.82 P/E ratio. The firm leases its real estate properties to small businesses, as well as to large public companies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.48 million shares or 6.31% more from 15.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs reported 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Confluence Management Ltd Llc reported 288,921 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 61,807 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Services Group Inc owns 2,568 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Legal And General Grp Plc stated it has 5,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 30,925 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 17,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company owns 2.50M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Gru has invested 0% in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) for 2.24M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 10,793 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 29,986 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Assetmark Inc owns 209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Pathstone Family Office reported 279 shares. Ancora Ltd Llc holds 79,825 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors owns 3,874 shares. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,466 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 11,754 shares. Axa owns 0.02% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 68,200 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 495,890 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 19,505 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 13,619 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 3,631 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 135,149 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BioTelemetry has $90 highest and $5400 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is 83.89% above currents $42.28 stock price. BioTelemetry had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. Lake Street maintained the shares of BEAT in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.