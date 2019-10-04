Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 23 -127.53 27.85M 0.03 664.38 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 29 0.00 1.05M 20.12 1.26

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is currently more expensive than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 122,149,122.81% 0.4% 0.1% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 3,579,952.27% 62.2% 15.6%

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 2.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 4.28% -1.17% -20.5% -23.57% -28.95% -10.56%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 18.64% stronger performance while Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has -10.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.