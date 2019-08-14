Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Since Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.36 N/A 0.03 664.38 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.52 N/A 0.05 390.40

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Global Net Lease Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Global Net Lease Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Global Net Lease Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Global Net Lease Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that Gladstone Commercial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Global Net Lease Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Global Net Lease Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Global Net Lease Inc. is $24, which is potential 24.55% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Net Lease Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Global Net Lease Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.