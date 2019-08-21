Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.42 N/A 0.03 664.38 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.10 N/A 1.56 24.16

Demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. on the other hand, has 0.56 beta which makes it 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 consensus target price and a 9.36% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 92.7%. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has stronger performance than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.