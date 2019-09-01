Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.50 N/A 0.03 664.38 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 20 14.44 N/A 0.32 65.39

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has a consensus price target of $19.38, with potential downside of -14.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 92.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 4.19% 8.42% 2.38% 34.27% 52.82% 52.6%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.