Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.48 N/A 0.03 664.38 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.79 N/A 1.33 9.19

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 14.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 55.3%. About 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.