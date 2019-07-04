Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 5.98 N/A 0.03 831.59 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.95 N/A 1.70 11.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Commercial Corporation and TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 2.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 82.9% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.64% 0.04% 3.26% 0.54% 1.84% 6.68% TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. -1.01% 0.46% -1.36% -1.85% -2.14% 7.49%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.