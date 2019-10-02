Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP)’s Financial Results Comparing With STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 0.00 27.85M 0.03 837.77 STORE Capital Corporation 37 6.37 209.98M 0.84 40.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and STORE Capital Corporation. STORE Capital Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than STORE Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 102,843,426.88% 0% 0% STORE Capital Corporation 567,206,915.18% 5.7% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and STORE Capital Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of STORE Capital Corporation is $37, which is potential -1.62% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of STORE Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than STORE Capital Corporation

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 12 of the 13 factors.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.