Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 5.96 N/A 0.03 837.77 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.87 N/A 1.45 11.61

Demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Ladder Capital Corp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Ladder Capital Corp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Ladder Capital Corp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 1 2.50

Ladder Capital Corp on the other hand boasts of a $18.75 average target price and a 12.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 60.7% of Ladder Capital Corp are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation was less bullish than Ladder Capital Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ladder Capital Corp beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.