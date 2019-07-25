Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

This is a contrast between Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.09 N/A 0.03 831.59 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 19 10.94 N/A 0.25 82.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential downside is -8.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.64% 0.04% 3.26% 0.54% 1.84% 6.68% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation was less bullish than Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.