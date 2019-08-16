Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) Contrasting side by side

Since Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA.PB) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.11 N/A 0.03 837.77 MFA Financial Inc. 25 8.23 N/A 0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and MFA Financial Inc. MFA Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and MFA Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% MFA Financial Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors MFA Financial Inc.