Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.01 N/A 0.03 831.59 MFA Financial Inc. 7 8.14 N/A 0.67 10.82

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Commercial Corporation and MFA Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MFA Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and MFA Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and MFA Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of MFA Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.64% 0.04% 3.26% 0.54% 1.84% 6.68% MFA Financial Inc. -0.27% -1.22% -1.35% 2.1% -4.83% 9.13%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation was less bullish than MFA Financial Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MFA Financial Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.