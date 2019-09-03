Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Comparing side by side

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.01 N/A 0.03 837.77 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.94 N/A 1.45 11.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Ladder Capital Corp. Ladder Capital Corp is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ladder Capital Corp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Ladder Capital Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Ladder Capital Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Ladder Capital Corp’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 3.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Ladder Capital Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 60.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Ladder Capital Corp

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ladder Capital Corp beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.