Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 102,578,268.88% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27.85M 27 837.77 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 73.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s rivals beat Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.