Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation N/A 26 831.59 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

The potential upside of the rivals is 18.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.64% 0.04% 3.26% 0.54% 1.84% 6.68% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.