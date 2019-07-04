Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|N/A
|26
|831.59
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.42
|1.88
|2.56
The potential upside of the rivals is 18.24%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.64%
|0.04%
|3.26%
|0.54%
|1.84%
|6.68%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Gladstone Commercial Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
