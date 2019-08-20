Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Comparing side by side

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.03 N/A 0.03 837.77 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 26 26.41 N/A 1.00 27.45

Demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.5 average target price and a -0.07% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.