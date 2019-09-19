Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|27
|6.16
|N/A
|0.03
|837.77
|Gladstone Land Corporation
|12
|7.73
|N/A
|0.13
|89.07
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Gladstone Land Corporation. Gladstone Land Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Land Corporation
|0.00%
|1.3%
|0.4%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Gladstone Land Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26.6% respectively. Comparatively, Gladstone Land Corporation has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.67%
|0.11%
|1.01%
|4.44%
|1.02%
|7.47%
|Gladstone Land Corporation
|-1.03%
|0.17%
|-8.23%
|-5.04%
|-1.88%
|0.09%
For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has stronger performance than Gladstone Land Corporation
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.
