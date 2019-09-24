Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|27
|6.02
|N/A
|0.03
|843.75
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.60
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Spirit MTA REIT.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Spirit MTA REIT.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.8% respectively. Competitively, 0.8% are Spirit MTA REIT’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|1.35%
|1.6%
|3.52%
|2.12%
|3.57%
|6.13%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Spirit MTA REIT
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Spirit MTA REIT.
