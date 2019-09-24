Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.02 N/A 0.03 843.75 Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.60 N/A -6.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Spirit MTA REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Spirit MTA REIT.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.8% respectively. Competitively, 0.8% are Spirit MTA REIT’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13% Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Spirit MTA REIT

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Spirit MTA REIT.