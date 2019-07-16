Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) Comparison side by side

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.04 N/A 0.03 839.06 Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.48 N/A 1.82 8.08

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Ready Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ready Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ready Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 2.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Ready Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.6% 2.09% 2.28% 1.24% 3.31% 5.54% Ready Capital Corporation -3.48% 1.94% -9.3% -1.27% -3.48% 6.44%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation was less bullish than Ready Capital Corporation.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.