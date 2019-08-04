Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Comparing side by side

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 5.88 N/A 0.03 843.75 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.85 N/A 0.39 35.83

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 32.35% and its average target price is $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 94.1% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend while Empire State Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.